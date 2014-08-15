NEW YORK Aug 15 Coca-Cola Co's $2.15
billion wager on a stake in Monster Beverage Corp
highlights the growth-starved soft drink company's
embrace of deals that fall short of a full-blown merger and
acquisition but allow it to test-drive potentially risky
targets.
The world's largest soda maker said Thursday that it was
buying a 16.7 percent stake in Monster. Coke will get two
directors on Monster's board as well as Monster's non-energy
brands, such as Hansen's Natural Sodas and Peace Tea. Monster
will get Coke's energy brands, which include NOS and Full
Throttle, as well as access to Coke's extensive distribution
system.
Taking a minority stake instead of acquiring Monster
outright gives Coke the opportunity to get the perks of being in
a $27 billion global energy drinks market without taking on the
financial and public relations risks that come with the
controversial category, analysts said. If the deal closes as
expected, Coke will distribute energy drinks but will not
actually own them anymore.
One advantage for Coke is that deal involves less cash
upfront than a full-on acquisition, which would have been at
least $12 billion at Thursday's closing stock price. That is
roughly equivalent to the amount of cash Coke had in hand at the
end of July. "A couple of billion is something that Coke could
handle without much difficulty," said Linda Montag, senior vice
president at Moody's Investors Service.
Also, the gradualist approach allows Coke to sample at a
distance a market in which it has a small presence and thus
limited experience, with both the risks and rewards. The
category enjoyed double-digit global growth in the mid-2000s,
but as of late that has slowed. According to Euromonitor
International, energy drink sales increased 7 percent in 2013
from the previous year.
There are other hazards with which Coke may want to get more
familiar before doing a full deal. Energy drinks have been
wrought with controversy in both the United States and
international markets. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said in 2012 that it was probing five deaths possibly linked to
Monster Energy. The agency says it is still studying energy
drinks but has not taken any action so far. Earlier this year,
Lithuania banned the sale of high-caffeine drinks to minors,
raising the question of whether other countries could follow its
lead.
A Coke spokesman said Friday that the company has done its
due diligence in evaluating Monster's legal proceedings. The
deal notably keeps Coke at an arm's length from any future
public relations battles facing the energy drinks industry.
"This is a category that faces ongoing scrutiny, fair or
not," said Stephen Powers, an analyst at UBS. "Coke has always
been wary of that because they face a lot of scrutiny
themselves."
A deal between Coke and Monster has been speculated about
for years. Coke shares were up 2 percent at $40.93 in Friday's
trading while Monster's surged 30 percent to $93.07.
Indeed, a cautious approach does not necessarily mean the
company is shutting the door on owning Monster some day. The
company made investments in both Honest Tea and Zico Beverages,
the maker of coconut water, before eventually buying them.
It could be pursuing a similar strategy with Keurig Green
Mountain Inc : Coke bought a 10 percent stake in the
single-service coffee brewing company earlier this year and
raised it to 16 percent in May, making it Keurig's largest
shareholder.
"This seems to be an evolving and accepted method for Coke
to diversify and do it in baby steps before they go all in,"
Powers said.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)