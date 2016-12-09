BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Quincey, effective May 1, 2017.
Kent, who has been CEO since 2008, will continue as chairman, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update