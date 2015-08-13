Power producer Calpine exploring a sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Aug 13 Coca-Cola Co named James Quincey chief operating officer, and said company veteran Ahmet Bozer, who had been seen as a possible successor to Muhtar Kent as CEO, would be leaving.
Quincey, 50, is a 19-year veteran of the company and most recently served as president of the Coke's Europe Group.
Bozer, executive vice president and president of Coca-Cola International, will leave the company in March.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BOSTON, May 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman is making money on one of his new investment ideas, but he declined on Wednesday to identify the portfolio company, which has gained 30 percent since he first bought it.