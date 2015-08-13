Aug 13 Coca-Cola Co named James Quincey chief operating officer, and said company veteran Ahmet Bozer, who had been seen as a possible successor to Muhtar Kent as CEO, would be leaving.

Quincey, 50, is a 19-year veteran of the company and most recently served as president of the Coke's Europe Group.

Bozer, executive vice president and president of Coca-Cola International, will leave the company in March.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)