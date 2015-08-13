(Corrects spelling of Muhtar Kent in second paragraph)
By Anjali Athavaley
Aug 13 Coca-Cola Co named James Quincey
president and chief operating officer, a management shake-up
that prompted questions of whether Quincey is now positioned to
one day take the helm of the world's largest soda maker.
Quincey, 50, is a 19-year veteran of the company and most
recently served as president of Coke's Europe group. The COO
role has not been filled since CEO Muhtar Kent left the role in
2008.
Coke also said that company veteran Ahmet Bozer, who had
been widely seen as a possible successor to Kent, will retire.
Bozer, 55, executive vice president and president of Coca-Cola
International, will stay on as an adviser until March, the
company said on Thursday.
The announcement means that Quincey could succeed Kent, 62,
who was elected CEO in 2008. Under the new management structure,
the heads of Coke's international businesses, as well as Irial
Finan, president of bottling investments, and Sandy Douglas, who
oversees North America, will report to Quincey.
"We believe this structure will allow Kent to focus more on
longer-term strategy across the entire Coke system versus
day-to-day operations," said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog
in a note.
"Given Quincey's favorable regard in the organization and
relatively young age, we believe this new role potentially
positions him to become (Coke's) next CEO."
In a conference call with reporters, Kent declined to
speculate on succession plans but said the board unanimously
supported Quincey's appointment.
Quincey was instrumental in leading the negotiations for the
recently proposed merger of Coke's bottlers Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners and the German
bottling business to form Coca-Cola European Partners Plc.
The proposed deal, valued at 28 billion euros ($31 billion),
will make Coca-Cola European Partners the world's largest
independent Coca-Cola bottler based on net revenues.
"Given Quincey's global background and significant deal
experience, we can't help but wonder if (Coke) will accelerate
growth through stepped-up acquisitions," Herzog said in the
note.
In 2012, the beverage giant announced a new operating
structure, dividing its global business into three main units
and giving possible CEO successors Bozer and Steve Cahillane,
who ran the North American bottling operations, much larger
roles.
Cahillane left in 2013 in another reorganization.
The company's shares were little changed at $41.29 in early
trading.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Nick Zieminski)