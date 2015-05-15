LONDON May 15 Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG
said it was "encouraged" by trading in its first
quarter, with volumes rising 7.2 percent, helped by four extra
selling days, the earlier timing of the Easter holiday and a
good performance in Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the
Czech Republic.
The second largest bottler of the brands of the Coca-Cola
Company said currency movements had a 5 percent adverse
impact on net sales, resulting in 1.7 percent net sales revenue
growth compared to a year ago.
Chief Executive Dimitris Lois said it was a "solid quarter",
after plans to stabilise volumes in Europe and to mitigate the
adverse impact of currencies in some emerging markets were
effective.
