LONDON/ATHENS May 15 Drinks bottler Coca-Cola
HBC AG said first-quarter sales volumes rose 7.2
percent, helped by four extra selling days versus last year, the
earlier timing of the Easter holiday and a good performance in
Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
The second-largest bottler of the brands of the Coca-Cola
Company said currency movements had a 5 percent adverse
impact on net sales, resulting in net sales revenue growth of
1.7 percent compared with a year ago.
Chief Executive Dimitris Lois said it was a "solid quarter",
after plans to stabilise volumes in Europe and to mitigate the
adverse impact of currencies in some emerging markets proved
effective.
Shares in the London-listed company were up 0.5 percent at
1310 GMT on Friday.
The company had previously expected a negative hit from
foreign exchange movements of about 200 million euros ($227
million) this year, mainly because of the depreciation of the
Russian rouble. But on Friday it said that spot rates had since
improved, cutting the negative impact to about 140 million
euros.
Chief Financial Officer Michalis Imellos said most of the
60-million-euro gain compared with the previous estimate would
be offset by other factors, such as the paring back of cost
savings, and initiatives to boost performance.
"We do expect that there will be some benefit flowing to the
bottom line based on these updated assumptions, not all of it."
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
