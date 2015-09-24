UPDATE 1-Standard Chartered favours Frankfurt as EU hub after Brexit
* Lender looking to resume dividends as soon as possible (Adds details)
Sept 24 Coca-Cola Co said its Coca-Cola Refreshments bottling unit was considering selling nine of its production facilities to three independent bottlers to reduce costs.
The production facilities have an estimated net book value of $380 million, and the sale is expected to take place between 2016 and 2018, Coca-Cola said on Thursday.
The facilities will be bought by Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Swire Coca-Cola USA, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Lender looking to resume dividends as soon as possible (Adds details)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to higher revenue in all regions and announced it would spin off its powertrain unit into a separate company.