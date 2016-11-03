LONDON Nov 3 European drinks bottler Coca-Cola
HBC is open to acquisitions of juice and water brands or
new territories, its chief executive said on Thursday, following
the release of first-half results.
The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks
in 28 markets, mostly in Europe, said it is first focused on
driving a recovery in some markets that are struggling.
"As this happens, we will become more active in M&A," Chief
Executive Dimitris Lois told reporters, noting that the company
would be interested in adding water and juice brands to its
business in existing markets.
"With regards to geographic expansion, we have said that
it's something we would consider subject to any expansion being
in line with our growth aspirations and financially sound," Lois
said, noting, however, that any such moves are not in the
bottler's power, but coordinated by Coca-Cola.
Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink company, is
currently in discussions about a 57 percent ownership stake in
an African bottling business it is buying back from its partner
SABMiller following the brewer's acquisition by Anheuser-Busch
InBev.
The stake is worth roughly $4 billion, according to analyst
estimates.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)