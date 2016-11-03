LONDON Nov 3 Coca-Cola HBC reported
lower quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, as poor weather in
parts of Europe made for a tough comparison with strong
performance a year ago.
The company, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola
drinks in 28 countries, said third-quarter volume fell 1
percent in the three months to Sept. 30.
Revenue fell 1.9 percent, with net revenue per case down 0.7
percent.
The company said it was confident in meeting its
expectations for the full year.
Coca-Cola HBC is seen by analysts as a possible buyer for
the 57 percent stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the
continent's biggest Coke bottler, that Coke is looking to sell
following the takeover of its partner, SABMiller, by
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)