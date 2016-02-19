LONDON Feb 19 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC
reported a decline in annual revenue on Friday, hurt by
devaluations of currencies such as the Russian rouble.
The fall came despite Coca-Cola HBC seeing growth in its
established markets for the first time in five years
The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola
drinks in 28 countries including Russia, Ukraine and
Nigeria, said full-year revenue fell 2.5 percent to 6.35 billion
euros ($7 billion).
Foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by 5.1 percentage
points.
Sales volume, which measures the amount of drinks sold, rose
by 2.6 percent.
Net profit fell 4.9 percent to 280.3 million euros.
The company started life in Greece in 1969 but has moved its
headquarters to Switzerland and its stock listing to London.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alexander Smith)