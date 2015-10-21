(Corrects ticker symbol in paragraph 1 to "KO.N" from "K.N")
* Dollar to lower 2015 rev by 7 percentage points
* 3rd-qtr revenue $11.43 bln vs est. $11.54 bln
* Shares fall about 1 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales due to a strong
dollar and the company said it expected the currency to hurt its
full-year revenue more than previously anticipated.
The cola maker, which gets more than half of its total
revenue from markets outside North America, said a strong dollar
would lower its full-year revenue by 7 percentage points
compared with 6 percentage points estimated earlier.
The dollar has risen 12 percent against a basket of major
currencies in the past year.
The company's shares fell about 1 percent to $42 in early
trading on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola third-quarter sales fell 11 percent in
Asia-Pacific, 14 percent in Latin America and 7 percent in
Europe.
Revenue from North America, its biggest market, rose 1
percent, helped by higher pricing and expanded distribution of
Monster Beverage Corp's energy drinks.
Coca-Cola's global sales volume rose 3 percent, driven by
non-carbonated beverages such as ready-to-drink teas and juices.
Rival PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and sales this month as its commodity costs
fell and demand for its snacks and non-carbonated beverages rose
in North America.
Coca-Cola said last month it planned to sell nine production
facilities, valued at about $380 million, to three of its
largest independent bottlers as it seeks to unload low-margin
assets and reduce manufacturing costs in the United States.
The company said on Wednesday it signed letters of intent
with three U.S. bottlers to expand distribution areas in seven
states.
Coca-Cola's net operating revenue fell nearly 5 percent to
$11.43 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 2. Its organic revenue,
which excludes the impact of currency movements and mergers and
acquisitions, rose 3 percent.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell 31.3 percent to
$1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share.
Excluding items, Coca-Cola earned 51 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 50 cents per
share and revenue of $11.54 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)