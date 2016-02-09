Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net revenue, as a strong dollar once again reduced the value of sales from outside the United States.

The net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $770 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $10 billion from $10.87 billion.

