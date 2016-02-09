WRAPUP 3-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net revenue, as a strong dollar once again reduced the value of sales from outside the United States.
The net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $770 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $10 billion from $10.87 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: