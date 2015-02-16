SYDNEY Feb 17 Australian drinks company Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said underlying annual profit plunged by a quarter and slashed its final dividend, but declared its years of falling earnings were over, sending its shares sharply higher.

Net profit more than tripled to A$272.1 million for the year to Dec. 31 but excluding significant items fell by 25.3 percent to A$375.5 million, in line with the A$376 million average of 13 analysts polled by Reuters Starmine.

The company cut its final dividend by 31 percent to 22 cents, bringing its payout for the year to 42 cents, down 28 percent.

In a statement on Tuesday, Coca-Cola Amatil said it is now targeting mid-single digit earnings growth "over the next few years with no further decline expected after 2014".

"We are confident that the combination of revenue and cost initiatives we have underway will restore the business to growth," Chief Executive Officer Alison Watkins said.

Coca-Cola Amatil shares soared nearly six percent in early trading, to be up 5.1 percent at A$10.49 by 2320 GMT, their highest since April 2014.

Coca-Cola Amatil, 29 percent owned by The Coca-Cola Co , has been under pressure to improve earnings across the board after an 80 percent profit slump a year ago. Under Watkins, the company has undertaken a sweeping restructure to cut costs and win back market share.

Its United States listed backer in October said it would help out the Sydney-listed firm by taking a minority stake in its struggling Indonesian unit for $500 million.

On Tuesday, the Australian company said earnings at its domestic drinks unit slumped 21.3 percent as "gains in the energy, sports and dairy categories (were) insufficient to offset declines in carbonated beverages".

Group sales revenue fell 1.9 percent to A$4.94 billion. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)