Oct 26 Coca-Cola Co reported a 7 percent
drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by high levels of inflation in
certain Latin American countries and divestitures of some
bottling business.
The company said net income attributable to its shareholders
fell to $1.05 billion, or 24 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $10.63 billion from $11.43
billion a year earlier, the sixth straight quarter of decline.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil
D'Silva)