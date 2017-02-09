Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co reported a 6 percent
drop in quarterly revenue, the seventh straight drop, hurt by
high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and
as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United
States.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell
to $550 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The fourth quarter included a $919 million charge related to
the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations
in North America.
Net operating revenue fell to $9.41 billion from $10
billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)