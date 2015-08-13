(Corrects headline to show sales fall)

LONDON Aug 13 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported lower first-half sales on Thursday, as weak currencies offset a gain in volume.

The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said revenue fell 1 percent to 3.15 billion euros in the six months ended July 3.

Volume rose 3.8 percent but currency fluctuations, including the weak rouble, reduced sales by 4.6 percent.

Comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 31 percent to 219 million euros.

"Difficult conditions remain in many of our markets, particularly in Russia," Chief Executive Dimitris Lois said in a statement. "Conditions are more favourable in Eastern Europe and Nigeria, where we are confident of further growth. We have become more optimistic as the year has progressed and remain confident that 2015 will be a year of volume growth and progress on margins." (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)