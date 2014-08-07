Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
Aug 7 Repeats to additional subscribers
Coca-Cola hbc ag -
Q2 net sales revenue (eur m) 1,852, -5%
Q2 comparable eps (eur) 0.37, up 9%
For full year, we expect positive trends in currency-neutral net sales revenue per case, input and operating costs
These trends, combined with less foreign exchange pressure than anticipated, to offset continuing challenging volume environment in our markets
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.