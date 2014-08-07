Aug 7 Repeats to additional subscribers

Coca-Cola hbc ag -

Q2 net sales revenue (eur m) 1,852, -5%

Q2 comparable eps (eur) 0.37, up 9%

For full year, we expect positive trends in currency-neutral net sales revenue per case, input and operating costs

These trends, combined with less foreign exchange pressure than anticipated, to offset continuing challenging volume environment in our markets