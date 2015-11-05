ATHENS Nov 5 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC
posted on Thursday a 2.7 percent drop in net sales
revenues in the third quarter year-on-year, hurt by adverse
currency movements in Russia and other markets.
The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola
drinks in 28 countries, said net sales revenue came in at
1.77 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the third quarter, down
from 1.82 billion euro in the same period a year ago.
Several initiatives the bottler took in the first half and
good weather boosted sales volume, which grew 5.4 percent in the
quarter year-on-year to 577 million unit cases.
Coca-Cola HBC was confident volume would continue growing
for the rest of the year.
($1 = 0.9222 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)