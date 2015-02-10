NEW YORK Feb 10 Coca-Cola Co raised the
overall prices it charges its retail customers in North America
4 percent in the latest quarter, the company said on Tuesday, a
signal to industry watchers that soft-drink rival PepsiCo
probably raised prices too.
Analysts said the increase PepsiCo would likely report on
Wednesday would probably not be as steep, since Coke had several
promotions in the year-earlier period.
If other beverage companies like Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
and Monster Beverage Corp also report
increases, soda company investors will view it as a good start
to the year.
"The more reinforcement that you get of a constructive
pricing environment, the better it is for its prospects for
2015," said UBS analyst Stephen Powers.
He added that the 4 percent increase "certainly exceeded our
expectations...I would be very impressed if they could sustain
that run rate."
Analysts said they do not expect Coke to be as aggressive
with prices in North America in 2015 as commodity costs come
down.
"Competitors could take advantage of those and play the
price game and hence, gain market share," said Jack Russo, an
analyst at Edward Jones, in an email.
The increase does not mean Coke hiked the prices on all the
products it sells. Beverage companies can raise prices through
the mix of products and packaging they offer. Coke and PepsiCo
have said that smaller portion sizes, which enable them to
charge higher prices per fluid ounce, have been popular with
U.S. consumers. The company said on its earnings conference call
that mini-can sales rose 15 percent in the quarter.
Investors care about Coke's prices because sales volumes
have been sluggish. Raising prices is one way a company can try
to boost profitability and offset currency impacts in overseas
markets.
For Coke, North American profitability is important to watch
since the company is in the process of selling off its bottling
operations in the region, and boosting profit margins would help
tempt would-be franchisees.
Coke said commodities were unlikely to have much of an
effect on pricing. On the company's earnings conference call,
Irial Finan, president of bottling investments, said Coke had
found a balance between prices and volume growth in North
America.
"Our plan is to deliver again next year in the same way," he
said.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by David Gregorio)