MOSCOW Aug 6 Coca-Cola Co confirmed on
Wednesday it had taken advertisements off four Russian
television channels, saying a fall in second-quarter sales had
prompted a rethink of its marketing plans.
Russian business daily Kommersant reported earlier that
Coca-Cola had stopped placing ads on REN-TV, Channel Five,
Domashny and Russia's Defence Ministry's channel Zvezda.
The newspaper quoted sources saying this was probably linked
to U.S. and European sanctions over Ukraine because a
businessman hit by the Western measures is linked to three of
the TV channels in question.
Coca-Cola denied there was any political motive behind its
decision to change its TV advertising.
"As a result of the evaluation of Coca-Cola's beverage sales
in the second quarter of 2014 in Russia, we have made a
decision to change the plan of promotional activities on TV and
focus on key federal channels and most efficient channels with
regards to our target audience," a company spokeswoman said by
email.
"There is no political motive in this decision," she said.
The first two channels mentioned by Kommersant - REN-TV and
Channel Five - are part of the media holding company National
Media Group, which is owned by Yuri Kovalchuk's
St-Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya.
A close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Kovalchuk was hit
by U.S. sanctions in March and blacklisted by the European Union
last month. Washington said Kovalchuk had been targeted because
he was a "personal banker" for Putin and other officials.
Kovalchuk also owns a 25-percent stake in CTC Media
, the parent of the Domashny Channel, through Bank
Rossiya's subsidiary Telcrest.
Coca-Cola, however, pointed out that it had not withdrawn
ads from the other two channels controlled by CTC Media - CTC
and Peretz. The U.S. company said it would still be advertising
on 13 Russian channels, after dropping the four.
The company said in its second-quarter report last month
that it saw a mid single-digit decline in Russian sales volumes
and recorded a loss of $25 million related to restructuring its
Russian juice operations.
It had earlier predicted that volume growth in Russia would
slow to "mid single digits" this year after high single digit
volume growth previously.
According to Kommersant, Coca-Cola is one of the biggest
advertisers in Russia with annual spending of 2.5 billion
roubles ($69 million), while rival Pepsico spent some 7
billion roubles on promotions in Russian media last year.
(1 US dollar = 36.2005 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)