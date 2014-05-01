April 30 The Coca-Cola Co is likely to
revise its controversial equity compensation plan for executives
before it goes into effect in 2015, following pressure from
Warren Buffett, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Buffett, chairman of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway
, made his reservations about the plan known privately
in recent weeks to Coca-Cola's Chief Executive Muhtar Kent in
three conversations, the Journal quoted sources as saying.
As of Feb. 24, Berkshire owned 400 million shares of the
company, just over 9 percent of the shares outstanding,
according to Thomson Reuters data
Buffett said last week that he thought Coca-Cola's
controversial equity compensation plan was excessive, but
Berkshire Hathaway abstained in the shareholders vote.
Buffett, in an interview with CNBC, said he and partner
Charlie Munger did not want to vote against the plan because he
did not want to show disapproval of Coca-Cola's management.
On Tuesday, Buffett said that he had spoken to Kent
"multiple times" and to his son Howard Buffett "very briefly" in
reference to the equity compensation plan, adding that his son
served Coca-Cola shareholders and not Berkshire on the beverage
maker's board.
Buffett's pressure adds to that from critics, most notably
activist investor David Winters, who said the plan would dilute
the holdings of current shareholders too much.
Coca-Cola had said last week that 83 percent of shareholders
approved the plan. Spokesman Petro Kacur said in an emailed
statement to Reuters that "no changes are being made to the plan
at this time."
The expected changes include awarding fewer options per
staffer each year, so the pool of options in the new plan lasts
longer, the Journal said, quoting a source.
Another choice could be a longer vesting period for options
than the four years the plan calls for. A third move would
involve flipping the 60-40 percent split between stock options
and performance units, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Wills)