April 24 Coca-Cola Co added on Wednesday
the head of a poverty-fighting group to its board, part of move
to diversify its aging panel of directors that Chief Executive
Muhtar Kent said would continue.
Up until Wednesday's annual shareholders meeting, 10 out of
Coke's 18 directors were at least 70 years old. The two oldest,
Donald Keough, 86, and James Williams, 80, did not stand for
reelection.
Instead, Helene Gayle, the 57-year-old head of the
humanitarian organization CARE USA, was added.
"As our business continues to evolve, our board will
evolve," Kent said during the meeting in Atlanta, which was
broadcast over the Internet.
"Of course it continues to remain a priority for our board
to identify female board candidates as well," Kent added.
Keough, a former Coke executive, "was and is Mr. Coke,"
according to his close friend, famed investor Warren Buffett,
who spoke at the meeting. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
is Coke's largest shareholder.