BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 21 Coca-Cola Co on
Friday announced deals to sell bottling operations in Greater
Chicago and Central Florida, as it slowly undoes its 2010
purchase of its North American bottler.
The world's biggest soda maker said it had signed two
letters of intent with independent bottlers but did not disclose
the financial terms. For the deals to take effect, the parties
must reach definitive agreements this year.
Coke was expected to announce refranchising news ahead of
Chief Executive Officer Muhtar Kent's presentation on Friday at
the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton,
Florida.
Several years ago, Coke and arch rival PepsiCo
bought their North American bottlers to streamline
decision-making and cut costs.
While the two companies have traditionally moved together on
major changes, they are currently out of step. Coke has been
open about its plan to ultimately franchise its North American
bottler, while PepsiCo has not.
In April, Coca-Cola said it had signed letters of intent
with five other U.S. bottlers.