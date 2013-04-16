* Coke starts refranchising U.S. sooner than expected
* 1st-qtr EPS 46 cents tops Wall St estimates by a penny
* Shares end nearly 6 pct higher
By Martinne Geller
April 16 Less than three years after spending
billions of dollars to acquire most of its U.S. distribution
operations, Coca-Cola Co is starting to sell it off
again.
Getting out of the capital-intensive, low-return business of
delivering bottles and cans of soda to stores, restaurants and
vending machines will improve margins. That, and a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, sent shares of
the world's largest soft-drink maker up nearly 6 percent.
Coke and PepsiCo Inc both acquired their North
American bottling operations in 2010, in moves aimed at cutting
costs, speeding innovation and turning around a sagging market
where increasingly health-conscious consumers drink less soda.
Coke said on Tuesday it would return more quickly than
expected toward a franchise model in the United States, where
independent companies will deliver the drinks to local stores.
Unlike in the past, Coke plans to continue producing the drinks.
"This is a different model than elsewhere in the world, but
we see this as the right time to go forward with these bottling
partners," Steve Cahillane, president of Coca-Cola Americas,
said in an interview.
The five bottlers expected to expand their territories in
upcoming transactions with Coke are Coca-Cola Bottling Co
Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Co United Inc, Swire
Coca-Cola USA, Coca-Cola Bottling Co High Country and Corinth
Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc.
Depending on the situations, the deals might include an
outright territory sale, a territory swap or a sub-bottling
arrangement by which the bottler would make ongoing payments to
Coke in exchange for operating rights.
The agreements are subject to the parties reaching
definitive deals by the end of 2013, with closings expected in
2014. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neither was Coke's
intended use of the proceeds.
"It's an evolution," CEO Muhtar Kent told Reuters.
Kent has consistently said he still believed in the
franchise model, suggesting that Coke would return to it. Coke
had generally laid out a timeline of three to five years.
In the quarters since the $12.3 billion acquisition, Coke
has improved performance in North America.
Coca-Cola, whose brands range from Diet Coke to Minute Maid
to vitaminwater, often restructures its distribution in markets
around the world. For example, it recently sold half its
Philippines bottler to Coca-Cola Femsa.
As for the first quarter, it said net income was $1.75
billion, or 39 cents per share, down from $2.05 billion, or 45
cents per share, a year earlier. Earnings were hurt by a
calendar shift that stripped the quarter of two selling days.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 46 cents per share,
topping analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $11.04 billion, hurt by
currency exchange rates and sales lost through the refranchising
of other bottler assets. Sales by volume rose 4 percent.
By region, volume rose 1 percent in North America, 4 percent
in Latin America, 3 percent in the Pacific region and 15 percent
in Eurasia and Africa. Volume was flat in Europe, but improved
from last year's fourth quarter.
"It was a good start to the year," said Edward Jones analyst
Jack Russo.
Coca-Cola shares ended 5.7 percent higher at $42.37 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)