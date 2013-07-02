Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached a proposed settlement with Barry Diller related to allegations that the investor violated antitrust notification requirements when he acquired voting securities of Coca-Cola Co.
Diller will pay a $480,000 civil penalty for the alleged violation, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the settlement's filing in federal court.
Diller is chairman of media conglomerate IAC/InterActivecorp . (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
