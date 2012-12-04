By Martinne Geller
Dec 4 Coca-Cola Co is taking an ownership
stake in the maker of the Core Power protein drink as the
world's largest soft drink company increases its bet on
milk-based beverages.
The move, announced by Coke on Tuesday, is the latest proof
that the battle between Coke and PepsiCo Inc has
expanded into the dairy arena, which has attracted soft drink
makers looking to add nutritional drinks to their portfolios.
Coca-Cola said it and Select Milk Producers Inc, a
cooperative of dairy farmers, were taking equal stakes in the
Core Power maker, which will now be known as Fair Oaks Farms
Brands LLC.
Coke started distributing Core Power in select areas earlier
this year. Made from milk, Core Power is marketed as a
high-protein muscle recovery drink meant to be consumed after a
workout. It competes with Muscle Milk, which is distributed by
PepsiCo.
Coca-Cola spokeswoman Kerry Tressler would not say how big
the stakes are, but said the investment, by the company's
Venturing and Emerging Brands unit, could increase over time.
Like a venture capital arm, that unit has invested in, and
helped grow, other small brands including Honest Tea and Zico
Coconut Water.
In addition to Core Power, Coke said it wanted to create "an
innovative portfolio of brands and products that feature the
value-added nutrition of dairy."
Dairy has been in the spotlight lately, as Dean Foods
, the nation's largest dairy company, breaks up. The
company said on Monday that it would sell its Morningstar unit
to Canada's Saputo Inc, and is spinning off another
business into WhiteWave Foods Inc.
In July, PepsiCo started selling yogurt in the United States
though a joint venture with Germany's Theo Muller Group. PepsiCo
also owns Wimm-Bill-Dann, Russia's largest dairy company, and
has a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Almarai.
Coke shares were up 3 cents at $37.41 on the New York Stock
Exchange.