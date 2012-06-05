* Coke, Ford, Heinz, Nike, P&G form working group
* Aim to speed development, use of plant-based plastic
June 5 Five of the biggest names in American
business have formed a group to accelerate the development and
use of plant-based plastic.
Coca-Cola Co, Ford Motor Co, H.J. Heinz Co
, Nike Inc and Procter & Gamble Co said on
Tuesday they are committed to advancing research and development
to support a commercially viable, sustainably sourced plastic
made entirely from plant materials, while reducing the use of
fossil fuels.
The collaboration builds on Coke's "plant bottle" packaging
technology, which is partially made from material derived from
sugar cane. Heinz has already licensed the technology from Coke
for some Heinz ketchup bottles.
Coke, the world's biggest soft drink maker, gets sugar
cane-based ethanol from plantations in Brazil that it says are
far from the Amazon rain forests. It is also working to develop
a way to capture sugar from plant waste.
All the companies in the working group use the plastic PET,
or polyethylene terephthalate, in products ranging from plastic
bottles, clothing and shoes to automotive fabric and carpet.