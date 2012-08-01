BRIEF-Quotient Technology files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 mln
* Quotient Technology Inc files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 million – sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rWM1Rp Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.
The unit, which includes F&N's dairy and soft-drinks businesses, may be worth as much as $3 billion, two of the people told Bloomberg.
Coca-Cola hasn't made a decision and is waiting to see what other suitors do, Bloomberg said citing another anonymous person.
Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters he couldn't comment on market speculation.
* Quotient Technology Inc files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 million – sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rWM1Rp Further company coverage:
June 7 The problem with Modern Portfolio Theory, the basis for most diversified investment approaches, is that the often irrational human investor in charge is a major point of failure.