LONDON Feb 16 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC
reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, helped by
price increases and cost cuts, though revenue was pulled lower
by currency fluctuations and weakness in Russia.
The company, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola
drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, said net sales
revenue for 2016 fell 2 percent to 6.2 billion euros ($6.58
billion) while comparable earnings per share rose 12.5 percent
to 0.97 euros.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)