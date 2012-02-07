Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW YORK Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a new cost-savings program on Tuesday, helping to send shares in the world's top soft drinks maker up 1 percent in premarket trading.
Net income was $1.65 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, down from $5.77 billion, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded a gain related to the acquisition of its North American bottling operations.
Excluding items, earnings were 79 cents per share in the latest quarter, beating the average estimate of 77 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $11.04 billion, compared with the average estimate of $10.99 billion.
The company also announced a new productivity program aimed at generating $550 million to $650 million by the end of 2015.
Shares rose to $68.54 in premarket trade, from their close on Monday at $68.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.