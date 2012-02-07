Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen in a warehouse at the Swire Coca-Cola facility in Draper, Utah, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/George Frey/Files

NEW YORK Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a new cost-savings program on Tuesday, helping to send shares in the world's top soft drinks maker up 1 percent in premarket trading.

Net income was $1.65 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, down from $5.77 billion, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded a gain related to the acquisition of its North American bottling operations.

Excluding items, earnings were 79 cents per share in the latest quarter, beating the average estimate of 77 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $11.04 billion, compared with the average estimate of $10.99 billion.

The company also announced a new productivity program aimed at generating $550 million to $650 million by the end of 2015.

Shares rose to $68.54 in premarket trade, from their close on Monday at $68.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney)