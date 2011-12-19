NEW YORK Dec 15 Coca-Cola Co announced
a plan on Thursday that brings it closer to rolling out soft
drink bottles made entirely from plant-based plastic.
Coke and archrival PepsiCo Inc are in a race to use
greener packaging, a challenge for carbonated beverages that
put a lot of pressure on the walls of bottles.
Coke, the world's largest maker of non-alcoholic drinks,
said it signed agreements with three biotechnology companies --
Gevo Inc , Virent and Avantium -- to create plant-based
plastic on a global scale so Coke can use it in bottles for
drinks from its trademark cola to Dasani water.
The bottles should roll out in the next few years, a Coke
executive said.
In 2009, Coke introduced a plastic bottle that was up to 30
percent plant-based. It has since distributed more than 10
billion of the bottles in 20 countries.
Coke's goal is to satisfy all of its non-recycled plastic
needs with plant-based plastic by 2020.
Over the summer, PepsiCo introduced bottles for its 7UP
brand in Canada made from 100 percent recycled plastic.
Virent, a start-up company that produces both fuel and
plastics feedstocks, said it would pick a site for a
manufacturing plant next year and is targeting 2015 for first
production of plant-based paraxylene that will be used in the
Coke bottles.
That planned factory will be capable of producing 30,000
tons per year of paraxylene, enough for about 4 billion
bottles.
"At the price of crude oil today, we are able to compete
with oil-based paraxylene now," Virent Chief Executive Lee
Edwards told Reuters.
Coke shares were up 60 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to
$66.86 in afternoon trade.
Gevo shares were up 86 cents, or 15 percent, to $6.50.