NEW YORK Dec 15 Coca-Cola Co announced
a plan on Thursday that brings it closer to rolling out soft
drink bottles made entirely from plant-based plastic.
The move is the latest shift in the race between Coke and
its archrival PepsiCo Inc to use greener packaging, a
challenge for carbonated beverages that put a lot of pressure
on the walls of the bottles.
The world's largest maker of non-alcoholic drinks said it
signed agreements with three biotechnology companies -- Gevo
Inc , Virent and Avantium -- to create plant-based
plastic on a global scale so Coke can use it in bottles for
drinks from its trademark cola to Dasani water.
The bottles should roll out in the next few years, a Coke
executive said.
In 2009, Coke introduced a plastic bottle that was up to 30
percent plant-based and has since distributed more than 10
billion of them in 20 countries.
The latest step allows the remaining 70 percent of the
material to be derived from plants.
Coke's goal is to satisfy all of its non-recycled plastic
needs with plant-based plastic by 2020.
Over the summer, PepsiCo introduced bottles for its 7UP
brand in Canada made from 100 percent recycled plastic.