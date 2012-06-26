BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 26 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.
Last November, the company had said it plans to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years to expand its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink business in India.
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.