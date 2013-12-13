Dec 12 Coca-Cola Co said it would divide
its North American business into two units, as part of its plan
to return to a franchise model instead of owning bottlers.
The company said the division will result in two operating
units - Coca-Cola North America and Coca-Cola Refreshments.
The world's largest soda company said the Coca-Cola North
America division will be led by J. A. M. Douglas. He will
continue in his role as global chief customer officer.
Paul Mulligan will lead Coca-Cola Refreshments, the bottling
division of the business, the company said. He is currently the
head of Commercial for Bottling Investments Group (BIG) and
Region Director responsible for Japan and Latin America BIG
operations.
Coke said in April it would return toward a franchise model
in the United States, where independent companies will deliver
the drinks to local stores.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar)