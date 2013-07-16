BRIEF-Points International reports new collaboration with WestJet
* Points International Ltd - announced a new collaboration with WestJet to offer its buy service to WestJet rewards program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.
* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes