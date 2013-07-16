By Martinne Geller
July 16 Coca-Cola Co reported
disappointing second quarter sales on Tuesday as global economic
weakness and cool, wet weather crimped demand for soft drinks.
The world's largest soda maker said sales volume rose 1
percent, which was below its expectations. It cited economic
slowdowns in Europe and Asia, a consumer credit crunch in Brazil
and inflation in Mexico. It also said a historically wet and
cold spring in the United States, very early monsoons in India,
and flooding in central Europe curbed sales and overall consumer
spending.
Coke Chief Executive Muhtar Kent described the disappointing
performance as an anomaly and a "confluence of events" that
should not continue to occur together. He said performance would
improve in the second half of 2013, even though foreign exchange
rates are expected to hurt earnings by 4 percent, or double its
previous estimate.
The summer weather is now more comparable with the previous
year and performance should improve in Latin America, where
social unrest in Brazil interrupted sales.
Coke also expects sales in China, where volume was flat, to
improve because of several factors including a new management
team, new packages and expanded distribution to third-tier
cities.
Coke doesn't give quarterly forecasts, but Chief Financial
Officer Gary Fayard said 2013 should see growth very close to
the company's long-term targets, and what was expected at the
start of the year.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj questioned whether weak
economies and weather were temporary issues, or if they
represent another secular challenge for an industry already
beset by increasing health consciousness and intensifying
competition.
"That's not known yet," Dibadj said. He added that Coke has,
of late, been driving more of its earnings through non-operating
levers like tax and interest expense, while investors are
looking for more operating improvements.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
Coca-Cola shares, which had gained about 5 percent in recent
weeks, were down 1.4 percent at $40.42 in afternoon trade.
"I'd use today as a buying opportunity to add to our
position," said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at
Dallas-based Hodges Capital Management. "We still believe in the
long-term story and think it will bounce back toward the second
half of the year."
Still, if forced to choose, Bradshaw said he would opt for
PepsiCo Inc shares moving forward, since that stock has
gained nearly 24 percent this year, versus only 13 percent for
Coke. Furthermore, PepsiCo should get a bigger boost from lower
corn prices, given its Frito-Lay division.
PepsiCo plans to report second-quarter results on July 24.
In the second quarter, ended on June 28, Coke's net income
dipped to $2.68 billion, or 59 cents per share, from $2.79
billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items such as restructuring charges and tax
matters, earnings were 63 cents per share, in line with the
average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped 3 percent to $12.75 billion, missing
expectations of $12.96 billion. Foreign exchange rates hurt
revenue by 2 percent.
By region, sales volume fell 1 percent in North America and
4 percent in Europe, but rose 2 percent in Latin America, 9
percent in Eurasia and Africa, and 2 percent in the Pacific
region.
JP Morgan analyst John Faucher said volume results were
below his expectations in all regions except North America.