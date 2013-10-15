BRIEF-KLX announces filing of extension for form 10-k
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
October 15 Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings and lower revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong global sales of its Coca-Cola brand products but challenged by volatility in some parts of Europe.
Net income rose 6 percent to $2.45 billion, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter from $2.31 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $12.03 billion from $12.34 billion.
* BMC enhances its value-added offerings with two strategic acquisitions
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%