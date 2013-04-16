April 16 The Coca-Cola Co : * Coca-cola co CFO sees forex being a 3 percent headwind for q2'13 and a

2 percent headwind for full year 2013 * Coca-cola co CFO sees operating income for 2013 in line with long-term

growth targets * CEO sees a coast-to-coast nationally run production system in US; says there

may be a future where bottling partners take stakes in that