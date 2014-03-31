BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
March 31 The Coca-Cola Co : * U.s. sales of carbonated soft drinks fell 3 percent in 2013-beverage digest * Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc won share of carbonated soft drinks
market share in 2013, while PepsiCo Inc lost market share-beverage
digest
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28