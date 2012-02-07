DUBAI Feb 7 The Coca-Cola Company aims to double system net revenues to more than $200 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins, managing director of the global sweeteners unit of the group, said on Tuesday.

Robbins gave the figures in an address to the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.

He said that the macroeconomic outlook and demographic trends, combined with a vibrant drinks industry, would pave the way for revenue growth.