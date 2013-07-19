July 18 A U.S. federal judge has recommended
that Coca-Cola Co face a class-action lawsuit accusing it
of misleading consumers by overstating the health benefits of
its Vitaminwater drink.
In a decision made public on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge
Robert Levy in Brooklyn, New York nonetheless said consumers
could not sue as a group for money damages, a "central" part of
their case, but rather to try to change how Coca-Cola labels and
markets the product.
Plaintiffs in the 4-1/2-year-old lawsuit included California
and New York residents, with support from the Center for Science
in the Public Interest, a health advocacy group.
The group accused Coca-Cola of deceptively marketing
Vitaminwater as an alternative to water and sugared soft drinks
that could promote healthy joints, boost the immune system and
help people fight eye disease, among other health benefits.
Levy said the plaintiffs had standing to sue by claiming
they were misled into believing that Vitaminwater was healthier
than it really was, or that other beverages would have been.
But he said that while monetary relief was "central to their
claims," and that damages per individual were likely small, the
consumers could not sue as a group to obtain it because of the
variations in how much each individual paid or was owed.
Plaintiffs "have not presented a class-wide damages model
that can be used based on common proof, or a reliable method of
distributing damages to putative class members," he wrote.
The case now goes to U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry for
approval. Federal district judges typically accept magistrate
judges' recommendations.
Both sides welcomed parts of the decision.
Coca-Cola spokeswoman Lindsey Raivich said the Atlanta-based
company is pleased that class certification was denied for
damages, and believes the plaintiffs' claims in general "are
without merit and will ultimately be rejected."
Steve Gardner, litigation director for the Center for
Science in the Public Interest, said the decision puts the case
on track for a possible trial where Coca-Cola will have to
defend "the deceptive claims it has made and continues to make."
The case is Ackerman et al v. Coca-Cola Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 09-00395.