SYDNEY, March 5 Australia's Coca-Cola
Amatil said it had decided not to buy Fosters' spirit
and spirit ready-to-drink (RTD) business after inspecting the
books, and it expects to spend up to A$70 million ($75.29
million)to buy two other businesses.
The firm added because it was not buying the spirits
business it expected SAB Miller to pay it A$34 million,
which it will use for its own alcohol expansion. SAB Miller
bought Fosters for A$11.5 billion last year.
As part of the agreement to sell its interest in Pacific
Beverages to SABMiller, Coca-Cola Amatil has the right to
acquire each of three Fosters' businesses -- Australian spirit
and spirit RTD business, the Australian non-alcoholic beverages
business and the Fiji Breweries and distillery in Fiji and
Samoa.
At its full year results last month, it had indicated the
acquisitions might take up A$200 million.