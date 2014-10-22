BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 13 percent.
The company, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, reported a profit of 3.343 billion pesos ($249 million), up from 2.954 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.