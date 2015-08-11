* FY15 net profit A$145.8 mln vs A$155.5 mln consensus

* Cut full-year dividend by 25 pct

* Shares drop about 15 pct to wipe out most gains for year

* Health Care Index near record highs on bullish expectations (Adds analyst, fund manager comments, sector comparison, updates shares)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Aug 11 Cochlear Ltd, the world's top hearing implants maker, missed expectations to post a 56 percent gain in annual profit, sending its shares sliding almost 15 percent as analysts warn that valuations in Australia's health sector looked expensive.

The Sydney-based company also cut its full-year dividend by 25 percent to A$1.90 per share and forecast slower-than-expected profit growth in the current financial year, sending jitters through investors in the health sector after a weak performance and lower guidance from condom maker Ansell on Monday.

Investors will now look ahead to Australia's No.1 private hospital owner Ramsay Healthcare's and blood-products maker CSL's results later this month to see whether Australia's dynamic health sector can match the market's high hopes.

"There is a lot of expectation from these companies so there is no room for disappointment," Morningstar analyst Chris Kallos said on Tuesday.

At Monday's close, Cochlear shares traded at a near 17 percent premium to Morningstar fair value estimate of A$77 a share, and at an earnings multiple of 33 times compared with a sector average of 26.6 times.

It last traded down 10.6 percent at A$80.56, still leaving it with a 3.7 percent gain for the year to date. By comparison, the ASX 200 healthcare index is up 7.6 percent this year, near record highs.

Investors looking for defensive plays after the end of Australia's mining boom are betting on stronger offshore earnings for the country's world-leading health firms amid weakness in the Aussie dollar.

Cochlear's net profit came in at A$145.8 million ($106.81 million) for the year to end-June, below a A$155.5 million estimate from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenues jumped 15 percent to A$925.6 million from a year ago.

It booked a foreign exchange contract loss of $16.3 million, little changed from the previous year, and an inventory provision of A$7.8 million.

The company expects net profit for 2015/16 to climb to A$165 million-A$175 million, below analysts' expectations of A$183 million.

Cochlear's U.S. sales jumped 26 percent in the year just ended while those in Asia-Pacific gained 14 percent.

CSL, world's No.1 blood products maker, is expected to post a record net profit of A$1.4 billion on Wednesday while Ramsay Healthcare will likely see annual net profit rise 33 percent when it reports later this month.

"The premiums are justifiable if they can produce decent earnings growth," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset Management which owns healthcare shares. ($1 = 1.3650 Australian dollars) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)