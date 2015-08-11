* FY15 net profit A$145.8 mln vs A$155.5 mln consensus
* Cut full-year dividend by 25 pct
* Shares drop about 15 pct to wipe out most gains for year
* Health Care Index near record highs on bullish
expectations
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 11 Cochlear Ltd, the
world's top hearing implants maker, missed expectations to post
a 56 percent gain in annual profit, sending its shares sliding
almost 15 percent as analysts warn that valuations in
Australia's health sector looked expensive.
The Sydney-based company also cut its full-year dividend by
25 percent to A$1.90 per share and forecast slower-than-expected
profit growth in the current financial year, sending jitters
through investors in the health sector after a weak performance
and lower guidance from condom maker Ansell on Monday.
Investors will now look ahead to Australia's No.1 private
hospital owner Ramsay Healthcare's and blood-products
maker CSL's results later this month to see whether
Australia's dynamic health sector can match the market's high
hopes.
"There is a lot of expectation from these companies so there
is no room for disappointment," Morningstar analyst Chris Kallos
said on Tuesday.
At Monday's close, Cochlear shares traded at a near 17
percent premium to Morningstar fair value estimate of A$77 a
share, and at an earnings multiple of 33 times compared with a
sector average of 26.6 times.
It last traded down 10.6 percent at A$80.56, still leaving
it with a 3.7 percent gain for the year to date. By comparison,
the ASX 200 healthcare index is up 7.6 percent this
year, near record highs.
Investors looking for defensive plays after the end of
Australia's mining boom are betting on stronger offshore
earnings for the country's world-leading health firms amid
weakness in the Aussie dollar.
Cochlear's net profit came in at A$145.8 million ($106.81
million) for the year to end-June, below a A$155.5 million
estimate from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues jumped 15 percent to A$925.6 million from a year ago.
It booked a foreign exchange contract loss of $16.3 million,
little changed from the previous year, and an inventory
provision of A$7.8 million.
The company expects net profit for 2015/16 to climb to A$165
million-A$175 million, below analysts' expectations of A$183
million.
Cochlear's U.S. sales jumped 26 percent in the year just
ended while those in Asia-Pacific gained 14 percent.
CSL, world's No.1 blood products maker, is expected to post
a record net profit of A$1.4 billion on Wednesday while Ramsay
Healthcare will likely see annual net profit rise 33 percent
when it reports later this month.
"The premiums are justifiable if they can produce decent
earnings growth," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at
Platypus Asset Management which owns healthcare shares.
($1 = 1.3650 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)