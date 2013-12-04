LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Barclays is looking at ways of making
contingent capital instruments more palatable to fixed income
investors, as analysts predict a broader client base will be
needed to absorb the billions of euros-worth of CoCo securities
that are expected to hit the market in the coming years.
The UK bank spoke to prominent fixed income clients on
Monday to gauge interest in including contingent debt in
existing benchmark indices or creating a brand new CoCo-only
index in an effort to widen the appeal of the instruments.
CoCos' convertible and sub-investment-grade nature means
that they have been excluded from fixed income benchmarks. This
has proved an obstacle to luring more investors to the asset
class, which has relied heavily on retail money and hedge funds
so far.
And despite some investment managers setting up dedicated
CoCo funds, these have yet to ramp up activity in the Additional
Tier 1 space.
Many investment managers have to benchmark their performance
against widely referenced industry indices, restricting their
investment horizons to these mainstream bonds. Inclusion in such
indices consequently tends to boost the liquidity of the
underlying securities.
Barclays has been at the forefront of the Additional Tier 1
market as it attempts to boost its capital and leverage ratio -
the latter of which languishes at 2.2% currently, well below the
Basel III minimum of 3%.
The firm printed a EUR1bn perpetual non-call seven-year
Additional Tier 1 deal on Tuesday, having printed a USD2bn
five-year callable in November. It is the only bank to have two
outstanding benchmark Additional Tier 1 deals, in euros and
dollars. The bank declined to comment for this article.
It is understood that around half of the investors Barclays
sounded out were averse to including CoCos in pre-existing
benchmarks. As a result, it is thought the bank is more likely
to develop a separate CoCo index that could be bolted onto core
bond indices or be kept separate as a standalone benchmark
depending on client preference.
"We haven't seen Additional Tier 1 debt grab hold of the
fixed income investor base yet. We've seen a lot of interest
from retail investors and hedge funds, but that may become
shakier if there is a downturn in the credit cycle," said Alan
Bowe, financials credit analyst at JP Morgan.
"2014 should be manageable from an AT1 issuance perspective
with the grab for yield, but the asset needs inclusion in
benchmarks to ensure longer term growth."
JP Morgan forecasts net AT1 issuance of around EUR11bn in
2014. Even a limited investor base should be able to mop up this
supply, but bankers are concerned it may not be sustainable on a
longer term horizon.
Focusing on a sample of 25 European banks, JP Morgan
estimated there is a net AT1 requirement of EUR75bn to meet
Basel III rules.
VESTED INTEREST
There is undoubtedly some enlightened self-interest in
Barclays' efforts to expand the appeal of the instruments.
According to JP Morgan, Barclays needs to raise EUR7bn in the
format, although this should be reduced as a result of its
USD1bn and EUR1bn recent issues.
But Barclays is not the only bank with large Additional Tier
1 requirements. According to JP Morgan, Deutsche has to raise
almost EUR13bn in the format. Just like Barclays, the German
lender is also wrestling with a lowly leverage ratio of 2.3%
despite shedding over EUR100bn of assets in the third quarter of
this year.
Meanwhile, HSBC is planning to raise USD15bn-USD20bn of
Additional Tier 1 capital in the coming years as it seeks to
replace old instruments that are losing regulatory capital value
.
RBS credit analysts led by Alberto Gallo wrote in a report
published on Tuesday that banks with "large balance sheets and
low risk-weighted assets will be particularly affected" by
higher minimum leverage ratio levels imposed by local
regulators, singling out Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Credit
Suisse. The latter is also in the market this week with a
perpetual non-call 10-year low-trigger Tier 1 US dollar deal.
In the periphery, banks that have previously completed
liability management exercises on legacy sub debt are expected
to replenish these instruments while the market is open for all
and sundry, Bowe said.
