HAMBURG Oct 24 Cocoa roasting at the Schokinag
processing plant in Germany owned by U.S. agribusiness group
Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been temporarily
suspended after a fire at the factory early on Friday, ADM said.
A fire had broken out in the roasting area of the plant at
Mannheim, ADM spokesman David Weintraub said.
"Cocoa roasting operations have been suspended while we
investigate the cause and damage," he said.
It is not yet known when the plant will resume operations,
he said.
ADM does not disclose the capacities of its cocoa processing
plants. Trade sources put the capacity in Mannheim at around
80,000 tonnes annually, making it among Europe's largest cocoa
processing units.
Asked if force majeure had been declared on deliveries of
cocoa products from the factory, he said: "We have not made any
determination regarding this."
"It is likely that we can meet customer needs from our other
cocoa operations in Europe and around the world. We will work
with any affected customers and keep them informed."
ADM in September agreed to sell its global chocolate
business to U.S. commodity group Cargill including
part of the Mannheim operations.
The part of the Mannheim operations where the fire took
place is not included in the sale, ADM said on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Susan Thomas)