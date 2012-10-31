YAOUNDE Oct 31 Weeks of heavy rains have triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in cocoa plantations across Cameroon that could slash the country's output this season, Agriculture Minister Essimi Menye said on Wednesday.

Growers in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, have also reported an increase in black pod disease due to heavy rainfall at the start of the 2012-13 crop.

Cameroon is the fifth-largest cocoa grower and produced about 220,000 tonnes last season.

"I am afraid this disease (...) may reduce production by 40 percent this year if urgent measures aren't taken to help cocoa farmers," Menye told reporters, adding he had asked the government to distribute anti-fungal treatments.

Menye said he toured plantations in Cameroon's centre region earlier this week after receiving complaints from farmers about the disease due to persistent rains since mid-August.

Cameroon's year-long cocoa growing season starts in August, while Ivory Coast's began earlier this month. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Anthony Barker)