YAOUNDE Dec 10 Cameroon exported 39,157 tonnes
of cocoa to end-October since the season's start in August, down
more than 33 percent from 58,868 tonnes shipped in the same
period last year, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board
(NCCB) showed on Saturday.
Cameroon shipped 8,676 tonnes of beans in September, down
from 16,229 tonnes the previous year, and 25,586 tonnes in
October compared with 30,583 tonnes the previous year.
Telecar Cocoa Ltd was the top exporter through the first
three months of the 2016/17 season, shipping 18,860 tonnes of
beans, followed by Olam-Cam with 11,169 tonnes.
Cameroon's cocoa season runs from August to July with the
main harvest is from October to January/February, followed by a
light crop harvest period from April/May to June/July.
The Central African country's cocoa output hit a record
269,495 tonnes last season. It has targeted annual production of
600,000 tonnes by 2020.
