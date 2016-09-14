YAOUNDE, Sept 14 Cameroon exported 4,895 tonnes of cocoa in August, the first month of the 2016/17 season, down nearly 41 percent from 12,056 tonnes shipped during the same month last year, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Wednesday.

Leading exporters were Telcar Cocoa Ltd with 2,257 tonnes followed by Olam-Cam, the local unit of Olam International , with 1,442 tonnes shipped. Cameroon Marketing Commodities (CAMACO) exported 777 tonnes.

Cameroon's cocoa season runs from August to July.

The NCCB said the drop in August's exports was due to a longer dry season than the previous year, which had an impact on production.

Production in Africa's fourth biggest cocoa grower rose nearly 16 percent year-on-year to 269,495 tonnes in the 2015/16 season. The government is aiming to boost annual output to 600,000 tonnes by 2020. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by David Clarke)