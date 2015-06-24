YAOUNDE, June 24 Cameroon's cocoa grinders purchased 25,580 tonnes of beans by the end of May, down 17 percent from the same period last season, according to statistics from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) on Wednesday.

Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut, made no purchases in March, the NCCB data showed. It bought 100 tonnes of beans in April and 110 tonnes in May.

The business is Cameroon's leading processor and total purchases since the start of the season on Aug. 1 stand at 23,979 tonnes, down from 30,025 tonnes in the 2013/14 season.

The NCCB has not yet received March purchases data from Cameroon's only other grinder, Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), an affiliate of South Africa's Tiger Brands . The company made no purchases in April and May, and its total purchases remained at 1,601 tonnes, up from 795 tonnes during the same period of last season.

Sic-Cacaos processes raw cocoa beans into cocoa powder, cocoa cake and cocoa liquor. The products are sold in the six-nation CEMAC bloc, which also covers Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

CHOCOCAM's products are marketed only in Cameroon.

However, both companies have declared plans to extend their markets in the coming years, with Sic-Cacaos selling to West Africa and CHOCOCAM to all the countries of the CEMAC sub-region.

